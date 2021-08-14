Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

BNDSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale raised Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

