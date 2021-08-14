Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Gap Up to $28.98

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $30.71. Bancolombia shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 8,066 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

