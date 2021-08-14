Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 137,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 46,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. 40,217,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The company has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

