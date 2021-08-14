Bank of Hawaii Acquires 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.30. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

