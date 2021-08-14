Bank of Hawaii Buys 684 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 230,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,564,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $598.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

