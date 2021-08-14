Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $214,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 171,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 24.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

