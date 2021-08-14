Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

SBUX stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

