Bank of Hawaii Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $305.66 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $307.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

