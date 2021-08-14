Bank of Hawaii Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 572,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

