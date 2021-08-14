Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USFD. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $782,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in US Foods by 307.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

