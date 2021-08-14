Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,601 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

