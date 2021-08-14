Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,754 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sysco were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -158.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.