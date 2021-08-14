Bank of Hawaii Sells 4,175 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 837,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,116,000 after acquiring an additional 51,686 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,257 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

