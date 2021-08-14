Bank of Hawaii Sells 4,603 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ABB were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 9.2% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 34.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 40.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 0.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 855,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

