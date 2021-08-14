Barclays Boosts Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Price Target to GBX 650

Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BIRG opened at GBX 5.29 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.63. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.64 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of £57.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.