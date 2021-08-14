Barclays Boosts Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Price Target to GBX 650

Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:BIRG opened at GBX 5.29 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.63. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.64 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of £57.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26.
About Bank of Ireland Group
