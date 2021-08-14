Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

