Barclays Trims Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Target Price to GBX 315

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABDN. HSBC upped their price target on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 285.60 ($3.73) on Wednesday. Abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market cap of £6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other Abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

