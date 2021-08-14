Barclays Upgrades Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to “Overweight”

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.
Shares of THC stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61.
In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $83,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
