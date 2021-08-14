Barclays Upgrades Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to “Overweight”

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of THC stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $83,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

