Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Update

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRSLF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. Barsele Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project, a 45% owned project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

