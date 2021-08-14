Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Update

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRSLF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. Barsele Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.
About Barsele Minerals
Featured Article: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.