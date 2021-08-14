Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $251.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $192.52 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

