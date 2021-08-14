Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $274,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $31,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

CTVA opened at $45.99 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

