Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

