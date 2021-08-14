Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,267 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,565 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $147.46 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

