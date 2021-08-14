Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,779,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 124,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,745,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $323.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.69. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $324.04. The company has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

