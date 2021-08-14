Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $18,961,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

