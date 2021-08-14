Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after acquiring an additional 708,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,784,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $6,145,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,338.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

