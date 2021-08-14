Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

