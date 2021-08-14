Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.81% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RINF opened at $29.64 on Friday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.