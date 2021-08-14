Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 240,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 42,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.