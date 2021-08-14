BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BBTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of BBTVF stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70. BBTV has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

