BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of BCB Bancorp worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 65,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $15.27 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $259.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

