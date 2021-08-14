Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $214.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

