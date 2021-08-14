Beacon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 27,777.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 7.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Procter & Gamble worth $211,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

