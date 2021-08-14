Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%.

Beam Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 178,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,475. The company has a market capitalization of $209.33 million and a PE ratio of -38.64. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

