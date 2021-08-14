Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 417.70 ($5.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 355.10. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 443.80 ($5.80).

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

