Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €172.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €172.00 ($202.35) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bechtle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €184.43 ($216.97).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €174.35 ($205.12) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €162.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 37.99. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

