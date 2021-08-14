Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS opened at $103.94 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

