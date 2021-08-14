Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires Shares of 16,953 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

