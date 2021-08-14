Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 600 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

