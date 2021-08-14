Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 59,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $223.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.87.

