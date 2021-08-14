Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $37,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.89.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

