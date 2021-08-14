Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $92,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.89.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

