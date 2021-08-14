Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.850-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.94 billion-$20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.89.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.79. 1,145,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.15. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

