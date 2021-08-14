Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €107.20 ($126.12). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €106.60 ($125.41), with a volume of 195,513 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €102.27.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.