Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.370-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Belden also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.110-$1.210 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Belden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Belden stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.40. 117,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

