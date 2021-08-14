Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,134,707 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,824. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $14,203,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 41.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $4,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

