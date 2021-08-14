Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP)

Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on CORESTATE Capital in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.20 ($26.12).

ETR:CCAP opened at €13.21 ($15.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.53. CORESTATE Capital has a 12 month low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 12 month high of €20.62 ($24.26).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

