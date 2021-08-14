Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Better Choice stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,032. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Get Better Choice alerts:

BTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.