Better Money Decisions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

