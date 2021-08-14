Better Money Decisions LLC Buys 983 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,206,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,343 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

